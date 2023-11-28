Pressure Growing on Local Digital Ad Sellers, Study Finds

At a time when more dollars are flowing into digital advertising, local sellers are facing increasing pressure, according to a new study from ad software company Frequence.

The survey found that 72% of sellers said their organization expects them to deliver more results with fewer solutions.

Keeping up as technology evolves was a problem for 70% of those surveyed, with 82% saying they wish their organization provided them with more software to do their job.

The pressure is so great, 72% of respondents said they considered leaving their job for a competitor because of the lack of technical support.

“As the industry navigates this period of rapid change, one thing is clear: local-market media professionals need support to meet mounting challenges,” Frequence CEO Tom Cheli said.

“Technological tools and greater automation can help immensely, and success awaits the companies that invest now to give their employees the tools and resources they need. Local-market advertising is a resilient, adaptive industry, and with the right strategies the future for media companies will remain bright,” Cheli said.

According to the study, 33% said they were stressed out when they had to gather and analyze campaign performance data; 19% said managing and adjusting campaigns in flight was a pain; and 18% cited difficulties with determining an optimal mix of omnichannel campaign tactics.

Sellers also said they felt pressure to sell more third-party ad inventory.

“Every day, new advertisers enter the local market as barriers to entry fall and outcomes improve,” Cheli said. “Projections for future ad spend grow more optimistic by the day, and the excitement and growth have led to even greater expectations for performance.”

Frequence surveyed 471 digital advertising and marketing professionals that work at media companies or digital ad agencies. The survey was conducted in August in collaboration with independent market research firm PureSpectrum.