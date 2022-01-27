President Biden Among the Stars in 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl'

President Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey will pay tribute to Betty White when NBC airs the special Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl January 31. Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and others will also turn up.

White died December 31.

The special will stream February 1 on Peacock. It will include clips and never-before-seen footage “that best captures White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC.

White’s TV credits include The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is from Brad Lachman Productions and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken. ■