Premion CTV Inventory Study Finds Higher Co-Viewing, Attention

All connected TV ad inventory is not created equal.

According to a study conducted for Tegna’s Premion advanced advertising unit, by TVision, commercials placed by Premion score higher in co-viewing and attention than norms for CTV.

Premion said the high scores were the result of Premion’s focus on serving directly sourced premium content and precisely targeted audiences.

“Proving the efficacy of CTV ad spending is a top advertiser priority and co-viewing is an added value that gives advertisers meaningful insights on audiences and outcomes,” said Dave Marquard, head of product at Premion. “The TVision study underscores that co-viewing is a valuable metric.”

Even as marketers shift more ad dollars from linear TV to CTV in order to reach the growing number of viewers who stream TV content, measuring CTV audiences has remained a problem for buyers. Most viewing data reflects how many TVs and other devices are tuned in, not how many people are watching those devices.

TVision, best known for its measurement of how much attention viewers are paying to what’s on the screen, also uses its panel of 5,000 homes to determine if more than one person is watching, or co-viewing.

TVisision found that Premion inventory came in 19% above CTV normal for the average number of viewers present in the home when content is on the screen. The average views per viewable household (VPVH) for Premion was 1.5, compared to an average of 1.26 for ad-supported CTV.

Viewers paid 3.5% more attention to Premion ads than to the average CTV ad. The different was particularly large in prime and overnight dayparts. attention, and our studies show that attention is closely correlated with both aided awareness and ad recall — two fundamental brand metrics,” and Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Premion scored high in attention and views per viewer household which validates the power of premium content. This maximizes value for brands by getting the ads in front of a larger audience without them having to increase ad spending.”

In conducting the study, TVision measured CTV attention, views per viewable household (VPVH) and CTV viewability. Premion inventory was placed on more than 125 streaming apps, providers and networks from September 1 through November 30, 2022.