Premion Gets Brand-Safety Seal From Trustworthy Accountability Group

Premion, Tegna’s connected-TV advertising platform for regional and local sponsors, said it has received the Brand Safety Certified Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group.

In 2020, Premion got the Certified Against Fraud Seal from TAG, formed by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (the 4A’s), the Association of National Advertisers and the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

“Brand safety is a top advertiser priority,” Premion president Tom Cox said. “We built Premion since inception as a trusted platform for advertisers by only sourcing inventory from premium, reputable publisher partners that people know and trust. We’re proud of achieving this second and distinct recognition from TAG. Premion was already certified against ad fraud, and now we are also brand-safety certified, which requires a separate and rigorous vetting process.”

Premion said it prioritizes knowing and understanding its source inventory and never purchases inventory from open exchanges — and provides full transparency of every impression delivered across content partners down to the network level for advertisers.

“Our TAG Brand Safety Certified Program serves the digital advertising supply chain by providing transparency, choice and control for buyers, enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence and creating a brand safety framework that increases the value of certified sellers' inventory,” TAG CEO Mike Zaneis said. “We commend Premion for its commitment to building a safe and trustworthy supply chain by adopting the industry’s best practices for brand safety and ad fraud protection.” ■