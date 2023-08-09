‘Portia’ Gets Second Season on Fox Soul, WAGA Atlanta

Fox Soul has renewed lifestyle show Portia for season two. Portia Bruner hosts the half-hour show, which focuses on Black women. Fox Soul will offer back-to-back episodes weekdays at 7 p.m. ET this fall. Portia also airs on WAGA Atlanta, part of Fox Television Stations, at 1 and 1:30 p.m. weekdays.

“Following a successful first season, it was a no-brainer to bring Portia back and expand with an extra half-hour,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, general manager and head of programming at Fox Soul. “Portia’s distinctive voice, authenticity and commitment to spreading positivity have proven to resonate with our audience and we share their excitement for her return this fall.”

Portia covers faith, family issues, health, fitness, diet and community issues, among other topics. Each episode presents an in-depth discussion of a single subject.

Kathy Sapp is the executive producer.

Bruner joined WAGA, known as Fox 5, as an anchor in 2003. She began hosting Portia in 2022. She previously anchored at WTKR Norfolk and WAPT Jackson.

“This second season is really a dream come true—not just for a storyteller committed to changing the narrative of Black women—but also for the women and men who’ve discovered that Portia is the lifestyle show to turn to for powerful conversations about the faith, resilience and triumph of Black people,” said Bruner. “It’s exciting to showcase these guests and I’m just grateful God is giving us another season to tell more positive stories on a national platform like Fox Soul.”