PokerGo Bets on Classics With World Series Called

Poker Central said that its PokerGo over-the-top subscription service will replace its coverage the World Series of Poker with WSOP Classic, featuring unforgettable games from tournaments played from 2003 to 2010.

The World Series of Poker, like many other sports events, was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some sports are starting to come back to TV and other's are in the process of making plans to do so.

WSOP Classic will start airing Monday and run through July 24, the usual tournament schedule.

(Image credit: Poker Central)

Footage from those past tournaments hasn’t been seen since it originally aired.

PokerGo will show 134 WSOP Main Event episodes, including wins by Chris Moneymaker, Greg Raymer, Joe Hachem, Jamie Gold, Jerry Yang, Peter Eastgate, Joe Cada, and Jonathan Duhamel.

Theseries including historic poker moments including Phil Ivey’s emergence in 2003 and “Ante Gate” from the 2006 Main Event between Phrahlad Friedman and Jeff Lisandro.

“The World Series of Poker is a tournament with unmatched, electric energy that we celebrate annually across the globe with our community,” said J.R. McCabe, chief business officer of PokerCentral. “Since we are unable to partake in the live tournament as we usually would this summer, we decided to bring some of the most memorable games in WSOP history, many of which have not been available for broadcast since original airing, into the homes of fans and players alike.”

WSOP Classic starts off on PokerGo with the World Series of Poker Main Event from 2003.

As part of an Independence Day weekend special, PokerGO will air the first-ever televised WSOP Main Event from 1973 on the Fourth of July.