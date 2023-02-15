‘Poker Face’ Gets Renewal at Peacock

Peacock has renewed mystery drama Poker Face. The show premiered January 26. Rian Johnson created Poker Face and Natasha Lyonne stars.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

With a different mystery each episode, and Lyonne’s Charlie Cale solving the crime, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Nolte and Tim Meadows. Season one has ten episodes.

Johnson directs and is an executive producer. Sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers. Lilla described the show to B+C as “very old-school, a more traditional crime-of-the-week throwback, but also completely modern. Rian’s sensibility, in terms of really intricate storytelling, super-rich characters and a wry sense of humor, is threaded throughout the entire show.” ■