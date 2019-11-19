Poker Central to Stream Original Trivia Game Show

Poker Central said its first original game show will start streaming Nov. 25 on its over-the-top subscription service PokerGo.

The show, The Big Blind, quizzes contestants on their knowledge of poker, gambling, casinos and Las Vegas and requires the strategies used in poker to win $30,000 in prize money.

Hosted by PowerGo announcers Jeff Platt, guests on the show include the comedian Norm Macdonald, Barstool Barstool Sports personalities PFT Commenter, Smitty, and Nate, past Jeopardy champion Alex Jacobs, music producer Scott Vener, poker YouTuber Joe Ingram and professional poker players Mike Matusow and Chris Moneymaker.

New episodes drop Mondays and Fridays until the finals on Jan 6.

“At Poker Central, we are always thinking outside the box of traditional poker content,” said Sampson Simmons, president of Poker Central. The Big Blind and its blend of trivia with poker strategy allows us to bring a fresh form of entertainment to PokerGo subscribers, bringing both new and seasoned poker players to the table for this fun new format.”

The Big Blind was Created by Poker Central producer John Bovenizer.

Poker Central has been adding original content to PokerGo, including Legends of the Game, Hand Histories and Insiders.

PokerGo delivers over 100 days of live poker on an annual basis alongside a video-on-demand library of original series and classic poker programming.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkDOC9zkkZo[/embed]