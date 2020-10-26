Pluto TV to Use Whip Media Content Management Platform

Whip Media Group said that ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV has elected to use Whip Media’s Content Value Management platform to maximize the value of the content its licenses globally for its advertising-supported video on demand business.

The CVM platform will streamline back-office operations and help Pluto TV identify new opportunities, manage rights, ingest title catalogs and optimize order management, Whip Media said.

“Whip Media is the go-to provider for the entertainment industry to help companies increase revenue and enable platforms to scale quickly,” said Richard Rosenblatt, CEO and founder of Whip Media Group. "Using our platform, Pluto TV will be able to further accelerate their growth and global viewership. We’re thrilled to partner with them."

Whip Media’s companies include Mediamorph, TV Time and The TVDB and they track billions of consumer actions and financial transactions to provide insights for buyers and sellers of content.

The company provide services to major entertainment organizations including AT&T, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Frontier and Redbox.

Pluto TV has 33 million monthly viewers, including 26.5 million domestically over the hundreds of channels it offers ad supported and free to consumers. Pluto has been expanding its international footprint in Europe and Latin America.