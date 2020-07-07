Pluto TV Lines Up Episodes of ‘South Park’

ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV streaming service said it is getting ready to air select episodes from the first 10 seasons of the long-running animated Comedy Central hit South Park.

ViacomCBS and South Park’s creators sold the streaming rights to all 23 seasons of the show to HBO Max reportedly for more than $400 million.

Cartman, Kenny and friends are just a few of the characters heading to Pluto TV from ViacomCBS, which has been buttressing the ad supported streaming service with material from the library.

Starting July 14 throughout the summer, Pluto will be adding 40 CBS and Comedy Central properties to its menu.

Shows coming to Pluto include Survivor, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Amazing Race, Beverly Hills 90210, Jag, Melrose Place, MacGyver, Scorpion and Moesha.

“Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service in America and is distinguished by both the quantity and quality of its content,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV. “With over 100,000 hours of unique content in the US alone, now supplemented by these iconic ViacomCBS franchises, Pluto TV is one of the broadest and deepest streaming services in the world, and guaranteed to offer something for everyone, on any device, for free.”

Last month, Pluto TV streamed ViacomCBS properties including The Twilight Zone, The Thomas John Experience and a Star Trek marathon featuring episodes from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery; the original Star Trek, Star Trek Enterprise and Star Trek Deep Space Nine.

It also ran the first two season of Yellowstone, leading up to the season three premiere on Paramount Network.