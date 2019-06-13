Pluto TV Launches on Comcast’s X1 Platform

Viacom’s free streaming service Pluto TV said it is being launched Thursday on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, which reaches millions of cable subscribers.

Pluto was already available to Comcast’s broadband subscribers via its Xfinity Flex video product.

“The launch of Pluto TV on Xfinity X1 is a pivotal moment for Pluto TV, expanding our reach to a whole new audience in search of free streaming entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV. “Pluto TV is the perfect complement to the X1 platform, delivering a rich lineup of original live channels and on-demand movies and TV shows to Comcast’s customers right where they enjoy the rest of their entertainment experience.”

Comcast has been integrating over-the-top video services into its X1 cable platform in order to increase the amount of content available to subscribers. Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Tubi and Xumo are also on X1, allowing viewers to conveniently search for and find the programs on those services.

Ad-supported Pluto TV has been expanding its programming since being bought by Viacom earlier this year. The service features more than 100 live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies.