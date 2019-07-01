Pluto TV Launches Free Streaming Service for Latinos

Free streaming service Pluto TV on Monday launched a suite of linear channels aimed at Hispanic Americas.

Pluto TV Latino features 11 Spanish- and Portuguese-language channels with programming in a variety of genres including movies, comedy, music, crime reality sports and telenovelas.

Bob Bakish, CEO of Viacom, which in January agreed to acquire Pluto TV for $340 million, called launching Spanish-language channels a “compelling near-term opportunity” during an earnings call in February.

Several of the new ad supported Latino channels are aligned with existing Viacom channels, such as MTV Latino, Comedy Central Latino. There is also a Telemundo Telenovelas Clásicas channel from Comcast’s Spanish-language programmer Telemundo.

Additional channels featuring food, travel, competition and kinds are expected to be launched in the fall, the company said.

“We have always envisioned Pluto TV as a destination with global appeal, where diverse audiences can find and stream the entertainment they love, for free,” states Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder, Pluto TV. “Pluto TV Latino was designed to bring premium streaming programming to an underserved OTT audience with cross-generational appeal. To be the first ad-supported streaming platform to offer an entire category dedicated to US Hispanic audiences is something we are incredibly proud of and furthers our mission to entertain the planet.”

Here are the initial channels available from Pluto TV Latino, as described by the company:

Pluto TV Cine Estelar: The best movies of all time are playing 24/7 exclusively on Pluto TV Cine Estelar. Titles include: Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, Clueless, Failure to Launch, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Forrest Gump, Ghost, Mission: Impossible, Old School, Saving Private Ryan, Star Trek Beyond, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Top Gun, Zoolander.

Pluto TV Películas: Do you want big hits, fiery action, and crazy car chases? You've come to the right place. Pluto TV Películas has the biggest movies, dubbed in Spanish. Films include: 48 Hours, Down To Earth, Hugo, I Love You, Man, Jackass: The Movie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Nacho Libre, Patriot Games, Pretty in Pink, Shaft, Team America: World Police, Terms of Endearment, Top Five, Zodiac

Pluto TV Cine Latino: The Spanish-language movies that you love are playing 24/7 on Pluto TV Cine Latino. Upcoming Programming Includes: Aventurera, El Cielo En Tu Mirada, En la punta de mi cañon, Morgana, Abre Los Ojos, Sin Memoria and The Baby’s Room

Comedy Central Latino: If it's funny, it's on Comedy Central Latino. Laugh along with great Latin standups like El Diablito, Isaac Salame and Alejandra Ley along with hilarious series like La Culpa es de Cortés and Bar Central. Upcoming programming includes: Se Busca Comediante, Stand Up México, Stand Up Argentina, Stand Up Colombia, La Culpa Es De Cortes, La Culpa Es De Llorente, La Culpa Es De Colón, and La Familia Del Barrio.

Pluto TV Investiga: Riveting tales of true crime will keep you up all night. Grab your flashlight and magnifying glass, and join us as we investigate murders, kidnappings and other sordid affairs on Pluto TV Investiga. Upcoming programming includes: The FBI Files and The New Detectives.

Pluto TV Novelas: Catch all the drama and romance that only novelas can provide. The most memorable novelas from Argentina and Colombia, featuring binge-worthy hits Los Hombres También Lloran and Amar Después de Amar.

Telemundo Telenovelas Clásicas: Telemundo Telenovelas Clásicas is your destination for the best dramas, romantic comedies and popular telenovelas. Your favorite Hispanic stars along with the series you can't forget. Upcoming Programming Includes: Flor Salvaje and Relaciones Peligrosas.

MTV Latino: The best of MTV Latino, featuring wild reality TV shows like Acapulco Shore, Catfish, Are You The One? and Ex On The Beach, specifically for our Latin American audience, plus iconic Latin Unplugged concerts, all in Spanish. These are the best reality and competition shows, completely unfiltered, uncut and uncensored. Upcoming programming includes: Unplugges: Emmanuel, Catfish Colombia, Catfish México and Quiero Mis Quinces.

Pluto TV Brasil: Watch original series from MTV Brasil, Comedy Central Brasil and Porta dos Fundos. Check out standup comedy, reality TV shows and more, all in 100% Brazilian Portuguese. Upcoming programming includes: A Culpa Do Cabral, Adotada, Papito in Love, Grande Gonzalez, Catfish Brasil and De Férias com o Ex Brasil.

Combate World: Combate World is the destination for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) content. Featuring world championship level events, reality television and lifestyle programming, the Combate Americas franchise is the leader in Hispanic Sports and MMA.

Lucha Libre: Watch 24/7 high-octane Mexican wrestling on Lucha Libre AAA. Colorful masks, high-flying moves, and international excitement are coming at you hard and fast on this wild and exciting channel.