Play.Works Launching Jimi Hendrix Experience CTV Game On Roku

Play.works, which provides games and channels for connected TV, said it is launching a game based on the lyrics and music of JImi Hendrix on Roku.

The game–The Jimi Hendrix Experience–marks the first time Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix LLC have allowed the use of Jimi Hendrix intellectual property in the CTV space.

The game will launch with Hendrix’s music wailing while users play a free slot machine game. Later this year, a trivia contest with questions about the guitar legenda will be loaded.

The company plans to distribute the game on other CTV platforms in the near future.

“It’s a step toward the future,” said Experience Hendrix president and CEO, Janie Hendrix, the musician’s sister. “We recently celebrated what would have been Jimi’s 80th birthday, and he continues to appeal to people of all ages and walks of life. The Play.Works game and video trivia are an excellent way to reintroduce his magic and music to a whole new generation.”

“We sincerely thank Janie Hendrix and Sony Music for trusting Play.Works to develop new ways to expand the Jimi Hendrix franchise in unique, uncharted avenues that also stay true to Jimi’s life and music,” added Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "Realizing that the TV is still the center for home entertainment, with this new generation of streaming devices, we can bring his fans, new and old, The Jimi Hendrix™ Experience in a whole new way.”