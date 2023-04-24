Play.Works Bringing YouTube’s ‘Like Nastya’ To Connected TV

Play.Works said it has made a multi-year deal to bring Like Nastya, a 9 year old girl whose videos on YouTube reach 300 million subscribers, to connected TV.

Like Nastya kids content will appear via ad supported video on demand, a live 24-hour, seven-day-a-week free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel and custom-created games.

Play.Works has secured distribution for its Like Nastya content on Comcast and Vizio.

Videos featuring kids have been popular on YouTube and some, like Ryan’s World, have made the crossover to television.

“Play.Works is able to bring great creators such as Like Nastya to connected TVs in a way that simply would not have been possible in linear – not only with her own AVOD channel but with games based on her brand,” said Play.Works CEO Jonathan Boltax. “CTV is bringing relevant, contemporary creators to audiences on the biggest, highest-resolution screen in their homes surrounded by premium, high-quality advertising from top brands. It's a great way to reach both current fans and new audiences."

Like Nastya’s original YouTube channel was created in 2016 by Nastya Radzinsky and her parents. It has expanded into a media empire with 21 channels with 330 million subscribers.

“Play.Works' unique expertise in television and CTV gaming will bring this amazing content to new audiences in an all new way,” said Yuri Radzinsky, Nastya’s father. “We’re thrilled to be working together to expand streaming access to Like Nastya and innovate with educational content and gaming for the big screen in the living room.”