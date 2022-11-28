Ex-Showtime Exec David Preisman Joins Play.Works as Senior VP

Former Showtime executive David Preisman has been named senior VP, distribution and product for Play.Works, which develops and distributes games and TV channels for connected TV.

In his newly created post, he will oversee the growth of Play.Works’ ad-supported VOD and FAST channels and expand its OTT platform, which is expected to grow to 100 channels.

“We’re thrilled to be taking Play.Works’ products and distribution to the next level with the addition of David to the team. He is a true pioneer with a unique combination of creative, technical, and business knowledge with decades of experience developing brands and innovative television services.”

Preisman, most recently president of Genuine Reality, an immersive entertainment technology and storytelling company, was VP, emerging distribution platforms & special markets at Showtime.

“I’m excited to join Play.Works on their mission to make television fun with popular games like Tetris and Atari classics and to bring new voices to the television landscape with original video channels BRB: Travel & Food, Ninja Kidz TV and PW Kids,” Preisman said. “Play.Works is uniquely positioned for growth with their cross-platform technology, unique content, and proven track record working with the major pay TV, Connected TV and OTT operators.” ■