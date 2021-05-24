Pixalate Launches Trust Index Evaluating Mobile and CTV Apps

Pixalate, which measures ad inventory quality, launched its Publisher Trust Index, which will feature monthly rankings of mobile and connected TV apps based on factors including brand safety, invalid traffic, programming reach and viewability.

The Pixalate Top 100 rankings cover more than 35 app categories across four regions, North America, Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Pixalate named the top five rated apps on each major app store in North America in April.

Highest rated in the Google Play Store are WeatherBug, Spotify, The Weather Channel, MyFitnessPal, and ibis Paint X.

Apple App Store leaders were The Weather Channel, Words with Friends 2, MyFitnessPal, WeatherBug, and Spider Solitaire.

In the Roku Channel Store the leaders were Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, Univision NOW, and NewsON.

Amazon Fire TV Channel Store’s top five were Philo, Pluto TV, CNNgo, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

“Despite their critical role in the digital ad supply chain and proximity to the end-users, publishers are too often overlooked when it comes to mitigating risk and improving traffic quality,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO at Pixalate. “Empowering publishers to identify and assess their ad fraud and privacy compliance risks will create a more transparent and trustworthy programmatic ad supply chain.”

Pixalate's partners include Comcast’s Xumo, Criteo, Verizon Media and PubMatic.

“I’ve worked in the advertising industry for 20 plus years, and the Publisher Trust Index that Pixalate is introducing will truly be a game-changer,” said Jerrold Son, executive director, ad operations at Xumo. “As a company that is laser focused on maximizing the CTV space, we need a resource like this to make sure that we’re operating with the highest quality insights possible. Many industries have already taken massive steps toward increasing transparency, and Pixalate is helping to drive that with this new offering.”

"Connected TV and mobile app advertising are both growing, but for buyers to fully embrace the potential opportunity, we need to enhance access to high-quality, brand-safe inventory," added Eric Bozinny, senior director, marketplace quality, PubMatic. "Pixalate's Publisher Trust Index is an important tool for advertisers that want to expand their CTV or mobile app footprint beyond a handful of household names. These rankings will shine a light on the broader portfolio of premium apps that can deliver on the programmatic promise of scale and efficiency."