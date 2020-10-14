Pixability Expands Brandshield to Self-Serve Agency Users

Video advertising company Pixability said it is rolling out new capabilities for BrandShield, its artificial intelligence-powered technology aimed at steering campaigns into brand-suitable content on YouTube and YouTube on TV.

Pixability said BrandShield now has expanded capabilities and can be used by agencies and brands buying self-service campaigns via DV360 and Google Ads.

"For more than eight years, Pixability's technology has ensured that every YouTube campaign we've powered has been both safe and brand suitable for advertisers," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "We're excited to announce our platform's expanded capabilities and to share this technology with agencies and brands who are running their own self-serve campaigns on DV360 and Google Ads."

New capabilities include the ability to access lists of channels to be included or excluded from campaigns, with performance metrics for the channels on inclusion list and a dashboard that provides a way to preview Channels and Videos and get stats for each channel, such as number of views and subscribers.

“Obviously, Brand Suitability is a key concern for any major brand,” said Charisse Ford Hughes, senior VP and Global CMO of Kellogg Company. “I've been impressed with Pixability's commitment to helping brands not only drive great performance on YouTube, but also deliver those campaigns in brand suitable environments."