Photo Gallery: Wonder Women of New York 2023

By Michael Demenchuk
Contributions from
Mark Reinertson
 published

Snapshots from the 2023 gala luncheon event in Manhattan

Multichannel News and the New York chapter of The WICT Network feted the members of the 2023 class of Wonder Women of New York March 23 during a gala luncheon at Manhattan‘s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Also recognized was the 2023 Woman of Influence, Face the Nation moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, and inaugural Wonder Women Empowerment Award winner L’Oreal USA. Click through below for snapshots from the event. 

Image 1 of 14
Wonder Women of NY 2023 class photo
(From l.): Event host Natasha Verma; Wonder Women honorees Samira Bakhtiar and Michelle Strong; Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO, Future PLC; honorees Kate O’Brian, Annie Howell, Margaret Brennan, Rori Peters, Pola Changnon, Melody Small, Suzanne Scott, Marnie Black, Monica Williams and Amy Campbell; Shenan Reed, representing Empowerment Award winner L’Oreal USA; honoree Karen Barroeta; Carmel King, managing director, B2B Entertainment Tech and Media Brands, Future; and event co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Kimberly A. Martin. (Image credit: Mark Reinertson)
Michael Demenchuk
Michael Demenchuk

Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions. 

With contributions from