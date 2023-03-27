Photo Gallery: Wonder Women of New York 2023

Snapshots from the 2023 gala luncheon event in Manhattan
Multichannel News and the New York chapter of The WICT Network feted the members of the 2023 class of Wonder Women of New York March 23 during a gala luncheon at Manhattan‘s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Also recognized was the 2023 Woman of Influence, Face the Nation moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, and inaugural Wonder Women Empowerment Award winner L’Oreal USA. Click through below for snapshots from the event.
Image 1 of 14
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.