Freeze Frame: Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2023

The editors of
Multichannel News honored the 2023 class of Wonder Women of Los Angeles at a June 20 breakfast ceremony at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, part of Future plc’s two-day L.A. TV Week of events. Click through the gallery below for photos from the evelt.
Members of the 2023 Wonder Women of Los Angeles at the L.A. TV Week gala breakfast event (l. to r.): Kristen Cuffee-Brown, Jennifer Rogers, Amina Hussein, Donna Thomas Terri Hines, Lisa Richardson, Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Valerie Bruce, Holly Leff-Pressman, Robin Thomas, Sharon Levy, WICT Southern California Catalyst Award honoree Holly Henderson and Woman of Influence Giselle Fernandez. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) (from l.) Wonder Women honorees Amina Hussein, head of talent, U.S. sports, Amazon, and Terri Hines, EVP, communications, Fox Sports. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) (From l.): Event co-hosts Jennifer Lahmers of KTTV Los Angeles, Kit Hoover of ‘Access Hollywood’ and Kalyna Astrinos of KCAL Los Angeles. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) (From l.): Co-host Mina Kimes, ESPN NFL analyst, with honoree Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, VP, ESPN Creative Studio. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Woman of Influence honoree Giselle Fernandez, anchor, Spectrum News 1 SoCal. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) (From l.): Longtime NBCUniversal executive Bridget Baker with Wonder Women honoree Holly Leff-Pressman, chief client engagement officer, Screen Engine/ASI. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Lisa Richardson, EVP, business & legal affairs, associate general counsel, Fox Corp. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Holly Henderson, SVP, distribution, Hallmark Media accepts The WICT Network: Southern California Catalyst Award. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Wonder Woman Robin Thomas, EVP, content strategy & research, Hallmark Media, with Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Honoree Donna Thomas, SVP, studios, Vubiquity. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Event co-host Kalyna Astrinos with honoree Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Wonder Women honoree Jennifer Rogers, EVP, consumer and corporate marketing, TelevisaUnivision (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Honoree Kristin Cuffee-Brown, assistant VP of content acquisition, Cox Communications. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones) Honorees Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, VP, ESPN Creative Studio, and Valerie Bruce, general manager, L.A. Productions, BBC Studios. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones)