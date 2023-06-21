Freeze Frame: Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2023

By Michael Demenchuk
Dajuana Jones
Images from the gala L.A. TV Week breakfast event

The editors of Multichannel News honored the 2023 class of Wonder Women of Los Angeles at a June 20 breakfast ceremony at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, part of Future plc’s two-day L.A. TV Week of events. Click through the gallery below for photos from the evelt. 

Members of the 2023 Wonder Women of Los Angeles at the L.A. TV Week gala breakfast event (l. to r.): Kristen Cuffee-Brown, Jennifer Rogers, Amina Hussein, Donna Thomas Terri Hines, Lisa Richardson, Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Valerie Bruce, Holly Leff-Pressman, Robin Thomas, Sharon Levy, WICT Southern California Catalyst Award honoree Holly Henderson and Woman of Influence Giselle Fernandez. (Image credit: Dajuana Jones)
