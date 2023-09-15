Photo Gallery: 40 Under 40 New York 2023
Snapshots from the NYC TV Week party honoring media up-and-comers
NYC TV Week wound down with a party celebrating the 2023 New York-based “40 Under 40” honorees, recognizing a select group of emerging executives who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the video industry. The event, held Sept. 14 at Manhattan’s 230 Fifth rooftop, was hosted by Bianca Peters, co-host of WNYW’s Good Day New York. For snapshots from the event, click below.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.