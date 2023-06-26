Freeze Frame | 40 Under 40 L.A.

Photos from L.A. TV Week party toasting 2023’s group of executives on the rise
The media and entertainment industry has no shortage of rising stars, and 40 West Coast-based executives on the rise got their due June 21 at the L.A. TV Week “40 Under 40” event at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, sponsored by Multichannel News along with Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV. Click through below for a party recognizing these men and women who are helping to lead the media industry in new directions.
Image 1 of 25
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.