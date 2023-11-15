Freeze Frame: The WICT Network SoCal’s 28th Annual LEA Awards
Photos from the Nov. 3 luncheon ceremony held at the Beverly Hills Hotel
The Southern California chapter of The WICT Network’s 28th Annual LEA Awards luncheon, held November 3 at The Beverly Hills Hotel, marked the return of a live ceremony for the first time since prior to the pandemic. The LEA Awards honors top-level women in the content and connectivity industries for the leadership, excellence and advocacy they’ve shown throughout their careers. Honored this year were Tara Duncan, president, Onyx Collective, The Walt Disney Co.; Wendy McMahon, president, CBS News & Stations; Kia Painter, executive VP, chief people officer, Cox Communications; and Beatrice Springborn, president, UPC and Universal International Studios, NBCUniversal. Click through for photos from this year’s luncheon.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.