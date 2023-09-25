Freeze Frame | Diversity Week 2023

Snapshots from the WICT Network Leadership Conference, NAMIC Conference and Walter Kaitz Foundation Fundraising Dinner in New York
Members of the content and connectivity industries gathered in New York during the week of September 18 for the annual Diversity Week events. The WICT Network’s Leadership Conference, the 37th Annual NAMIC Conference and The Walter Kaitz Foundation’s Annual Fundraising Dinner emphasized the industry’s valuing of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts to stay competitive in an evolving entertainment marketplace. Click on the gallery below for snapshots from all three events.
Image 1 of 12
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.