Freeze Frame | Advanced Advertising Summit L.A. 2023
Photos from the L.A. TV Week gathering held June 21
A lineup of leading industry executives shared insights and best practices for making television advertising more effective at the Advanced Advertising Summit, held Wednesday, June 21, at the Sofitel Los Angeles as part of the L.A. TV Week of events produced by Future plc’s Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV. The day-long conference also recognized the winners of the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards. Click below for photos from the Summit.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.
- Dajuana JonesPhotographer