Freeze Frame: The Independent Show 2023
ACA Connects, NCTC members gathered in Minneapolis for sessions tackling the fast-changing connectivity business
Executives from small, independently-owned cable operators across the U.S. gathered at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis from July 30 to August 2 for The Independent Show, the annual joint event staged by the National Content and Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects. Click below for a photo gallery from the event.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.