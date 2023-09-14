WICT Southern California To Honor 4 Execs With 2023 LEA Awards

The Southern California chapter of The WICT Network has named four executives as winners of the 28th Annual LEA Awards, which honors top-level women in the content and connectivity industries for the leadership, excellence and advocacy they’ve shown throughout their careers.

This year’s honorees, to be recognized November 3 at a gala luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel, are: Tara Duncan, president, Onyx Collective, The Walt Disney Co.; Wendy McMahon, president, CBS News & Stations; Kia Painter, executive VP, chief people officer, Cox Communications; and Beatrice Springborn, president, UPC and Universal International Studios, NBCUniversal.

The November 3 event marks a return to a live luncheon event for the first time since 2019, prior to the pandemic.

“Tara, Wendy, Kia and Beatrice are ideal LEA Award recipients, ambassadors really, as they truly exemplify The WICT Network’s mission statement to create bold, self-empowered leaders through advocacy and leadership training,” WICT Network Southern California president Jennifer Miles said. “We are proud to honor these extraordinary trailblazers.

“Beatrice, Wendy, Tara and Kia have proven themselves as crucial leaders, coaches and mentors to our strong community of women in entertainment,” she added. “To award these super women with a LEA is an honor and a privilege.”

For more information on the LEA Awards, visit socalwict.org.