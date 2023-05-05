Photo Gallery: 31st Annual B+C Hall of Fame

Happenings from on stage and behind the scenes at New York gala
(Image credit: Mark Reinertson)
The 31st class of honorees to the B+C Hall of Fame took to the stage at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 3 for a gala induction event. Click below for a gallery of photos from on stage and behind the scenes of such honorees as Al Roker, Jim Nantz, Soledad O’Brien, Iconic Show The Walking Dead and more.
Image 1 of 13
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.