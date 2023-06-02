Freeze Frame | June 2023
Event photos from the Cable Hall of Fame, upfronts, show premieres and finales and more
The Cable Hall of Fame honored its class of 2023 at a gala event held April 23 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Plus, Amazon said goodbye to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York, ABC toasted the end of A Million Little Things in L.A., Nicky Jam took the stage at Telemundo’s upfront and more event photos from around the TV industry in the gallery above.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.