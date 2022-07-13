Phoebe Robinson comedy Everything’s Trash starts on Freeform Wednesday, July 13. The show depicts Phoebe, an outspoken podcast host who lives a chaotic life in Brooklyn. She’s forced to normalize her lifestyle when her brother, played by Jordan Carlos, runs for office.

Robinson executive produces with Jonathan Groff, who is the showrunner.

The series also stars Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm.

A podcast hosted by Robinson and Jessica Williams, 2 Dope Queens, led to the HBO series of the same name.

Robinson, a comedian, has a book called Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.

A Hollywood Reporter review of the show read, “Everything’s Trash makes the case for loving its imperfect heroine just as she is, for appreciating her crackling energy and sincere intentions while also rooting for her as she tries, off and on, to become an even better version of herself. Her series deserves the same.”

Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, is nonwriting co-executive producer of Everything’s Trash, along with co-executive producer Chioke Nassor, who directs the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature. ■