Phoebe Robinson Takes on Late Night in New Comedy Central Series

Comedian Phoebe Robinson launches her new Comedy Central late night series, Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson on April 9 at 11 pm.

The 10-episode series stars Robinson as she creates adventures and experiences with celebrity guests that take the comedian out of her comfort zone and into their world, according to Comedy Central. Guest stars slated to appear in the series include Kevin Bacon, The Property Brothers, Tan France, Ashley Graham and Gabrielle Union.

Robinson in 2018 co-starred with fellow comedian Jessica Williams in an HBO sketch comedy series 2 Dope Queens, which was based on the duo’s podcast of the same name. In a 2018 video interview with Multichannel News, Robinson discusses the increasing opportunities for Black women onscreen as well as her comedic influences.