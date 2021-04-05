What’s Premiering This Week (April 5-April 11)

HBO and Prime Video will look to scare up viewers with two new sci-fi shows that highlight this week’s show debuts.

HBO on April 10 will premiere the Joss Whedon-produced series The Nevers, which follows a group of women with unique abilities -- and their detractors -- in Victorian-era England.

Prime Video on April 9 will debut the Lena Waithe-produced series Them, which follows a African-American family in the 1950s who move from the Jim Crow south to California for a better life, but encounter horrors both real and supernatural, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 5 to April 11 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 5 -- Family Reunion (returning series) -- Netflix

April 6 -- Chad (comedy) -- TBS

April 7 -- Exterminate All the Brutes (Documentary) -- HBO

April 7 -- Queen of the South (returning series) -- USA

April 8 -- The Power (horror) -- Shudder

April 9 -- Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson (talk) -- Comedy Central

April 11 -- Fear The Walking Dead (returning series) -- AMC