Phoebe Robinson Shines in Trailer for 'Everything's Trash'
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Freeform comedy series launches July 13
Comedian Phoebe Robinson portrays a successful but broke podcast star in the new trailer for Freeform's new comedy series Everything's Trash, premiering July 13.
The series follows a 30-something outspoken podcast star (Robinson) making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn when she is forced to change her ways after her "perfect" older brother launches a political campaign, said the network.
The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. Robinson serves as executive producer alongside co-executive producers Jose Acevedo and Chioke Nassor. ■
