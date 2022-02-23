Philo Getting First Original Series, 'Boss Moves with Rasheeda' From Kin

Entertainment-based streaming platform Philo said it reached an agreement with Kin to produce Philo’s first original series, Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

The move signals that even low-priced entries in the streaming business are feeling pressure to get into original programming in order to attract and keep subscribers and users.

As part of the deal, Philo will launch a Kin Channel. The channel will have more than 65 hours of Kin’s women’s lifestyle programming.

Kin’s shows include Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Really, Truly, Maybe with Christina Milian, and Heart of the Batter with Jordin Sparks.

The Kin library will be available to subscribers as part of Philo’s base package.

Boss Moves with Rasheeda stars Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Rasheeda Frost. It is scheduled to premiere in April. The series will also be available on Kin’s social media channels.

“We’re thrilled to bring Kin’s entertaining and diverse content to our platform for our subscribers," said Mike Keyserling, COO of Philo. "Kin’s programming, which specifically focuses on entrepreneurship and female empowerment, is a great fit for Philo’s community. We are certain that Philo subscribers will enjoy the extensive catalog of Kin shows, as well as Boss Moves, our upcoming new original series with Rasheeda.”

Boss Moves with Rasheeda will begin shooting later this month and will include 12 30-minute episodes. The episodes will show audiences into Rasheeda’s homes and businesses and provide a behind-the-scenes look at her financial decision making.

"Kin creates programming that resonates with women of all backgrounds, wherever they are watching," said Tejal Ajmera, COO of Kin. "We are excited to debut Boss Moves with Philo and are confident it will attract audiences looking for strong, talented, and diverse talent." ■