Philo Renews Crown Media Family Networks Carriage Deal

Streaming service Philo will continue to offer Hallmark Channel to its subscribers as part of a carriage agreement renewal reached with Crown Media Family Networks.

The multi-year partnership deal also includes carriage of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, according to both parties. The agreement follows on the heels of a recently announced Crown Media renewal deal with NCTC.

“Our movies are currently leading Philo’s viewership charts, so we know there is great demand on the service for our content,” said Crown Media President & CEO, Wonya Lucas in a statement. “With this renewal agreement, we look forward to continuing to entertain Philo subscribers and bringing them more of the positive, feel-good Hallmark programming they know and love.”

The deal keeps Hallmark's current holiday movies schedule in front of Philo. Hallmark movies have become the most-watched on the platform for the month-to-date, according Philo COO and Head of Content and Distribution Mike Keyserling.

“Philo viewers are huge fans of Hallmark holiday programming, so we are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Crown Media Family Networks to continue to offer their content to our community,” he said. “With family-friendly entertainment and 41 original movies this season, Hallmark is clearly synonymous with the holidays on our platform and beyond.” ■

