NCTC Renews Carriage Deal for Hallmark Channel, Crown Media Nets

National Cable Television Cooperative members will continue to receive Hallmark Channel and Crown Media Family Networks’ other services as part of a new multiyear carriage deal between the two companies.

Along with Hallmark Channel, NCTC members will continue to carry Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama and Crown Media’s TV everywhere service Hallmark TV as part of the renewal agreement. The NCTC represents more than 700 small and midsized independent cable and broadband operators.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our longstanding partnership with NCTC’s member operators has allowed us to garner an audience of loyal viewers who value Hallmark’s unique brand of feel-good, heartwarming content,” Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas said in a statement. “NCTC is an esteemed partner in elevating the breadth of our programming efforts year-round, and we look forward to continuing to provide their member operators and subscribers with access to our signature programming destinations in the years to come.”

Added NCTC EVP of programming Judy Meyka: “Hallmark provides quality programming that our members are pleased to share with their subscribers. We truly value our partnership with Hallmark and look forward to our continued relationship for many years to come.” ■

