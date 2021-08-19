New Disney Deal With NCTC Includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution said it signed a new multi-year distribution agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative that includes Disney streaming services Disney Plus and ESPN Plus along with its array of broadcast and cable channels.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The NCTC represents more than 700 small- and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators.

The deal expands distribution of Disney’s ACC Network, effective Sept. 1.

Disney’s Hulu had already been available to some NCTC members. Under the new agreement they will be able to link customers directly to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus via their websites.

“Our new deal with the NCTC will allow member operators to continue serving their customers across the country by delivering Disney’s robust and expansive portfolio of networks, which includes the addition of the ACC Network,” said Sean Breen, executive VP, platform distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We’re incredibly pleased that the agreement will also now give their members’ customers direct access to our collection of streaming services.”

The deal encompasses Disney channels including the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded networks, Freeform, FX, National Geographic and retransmission of the ABC-owned television stations.

“Our member operators are committed to providing their customers with the programming they want to watch on the platform they prefer," said Judy Meyka, executive VP, programming at the NCTC. "Disney has been a valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now expand that partnership to include access to premium streaming bundles on Disney’s multiple platforms. Our focus continues to be on making quality programming available to members in a manner that allows them flexibility to serve the needs of their customers.”