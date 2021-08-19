Disney Reaches Settlement with Lionsgate to Use Star Plus Brand in Brazil
Disney now clear to launch streaming service in Latin America at the end of the month
Disney and Lionsgate have confirmed reports of a settlement, enabling Disney to use its "Star Plus" brand to launch its streaming service in Brazil and the broader Latin American region at the end of August.
"The dispute was resolved with the parties entering into an agreement with significant benefits for both companies," reads a Lionsgate statement provided to Next TV Thursday morning.
According to a Disney statement, the agreement allows the company "to use the Star+ name for our general entertainment streaming service across Latin America when it launches on Aug. 31.”
Lionsgate had sued Disney in Brazil, claiming the Starz Plus moniker could too easily be confused with Lionsgate's "Starz" premium cable and streaming brand.
In July, a judge granted Lionsgate a temporary restraining order.
“Obviously, a consumer, when referring to the streaming services offered by the parties, will not do so by saying that he watched a movie through ‘StarzPlay’ or ‘Star+,’ but simply through ‘Star,’” Judge Jorge Tosta said. “There is the possibility of the consumer confusing or linking one trademark to another, as if it belonged to the same business or economic group."
