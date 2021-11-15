Philo To Carry Former Hallmark Head Bill Abbott’s GAC Family, GAC Living

GAC Family will be airing holiday programming, including the original movie 'A Kindhearted Christmas' with Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison

Streaming TV service Philo said it reached an agreement with GAC Media to carry GAC Family and GAC Living.

Launched by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, GAC Media acquired cable networks Great American Country and Ride TV and in September turned them into GAC Family and GAC Living featuring Hallmark-style family friendly programming and a slate of original holiday movies.

Philo had been carrying GAC Family under a previous agreement with Discovery, which sold Great American Country to GAC Media.

“Philo viewers have already been enjoying the great programming from GAC Family, and now we are thrilled to be adding GAC Living to our lineup,” said Adam Salmons, VP of content and distribution for Philo. “GAC’s original content is certain to delight all of those who subscribe to Philo for family-friendly entertainment this holiday season, and beyond.”

GAC Living is expected to be launched by Philo in early December.

“We are excited to be joining the popular Philo service at the perfect time as we head into the holiday season,” said Erin McIlvain, Chief Officer, Distribution and Content Strategy for GAC Media. “We look forward to entertaining the Philo audience with GAC’s family-friendly original movies, specials and unscripted series, as well as our acclaimed ‘Great American Christmas’ programming lineup.”

Great American Christmas is GAC Family’s franchise featuring original holiday-themed movies premiering each Saturday night until Christmas. After premiering holiday films on three consecutive nights over the Thanksgiving weekend, GAC will air new original Christmas programming each Saturday and Sunday through the end of December.

Holiday programming titles include A Kindhearted Christmas, starring Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth; Royally Wrapped for Christmas, starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr, and season two of the series When Hope Calls, with guest star Lori Loughlin.