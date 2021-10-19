Trending

GAC Family Unveils Full Slate of a Dozen Christmas Movies

By

Films will air Saturday nights, starting Oct. 30

GAC Family Christmas Movies
GAC Family is pulling out the stops for the holiday season. (Image credit: GAC Family)

GAC Family, one of the new family friendly cable networks run by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, announced three more Christmas-themed movies, completing its slate of 12 original films that will run this holiday season.

With the last three films — My Angel’s Christmas List, with Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes;  A Lot Like Christmas, starring Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell; and Joy For Christmas, with Cindy Busby and Sam Page — GAC Family will be airing original movies starting Oct. 30 as part of what it’s billing as its “12 Movies of Christmas” celebration. 

Also Read: Bill Abbott’s GAC Family, GAC Living Find a Family-Friendly Home on Frndly TV for the Holidays

Since acquiring Great American Country and Ride TV, Abbott and his company GAC Media have been following the wholesome Hallmark Channel playbook, turning Great American Country into GAC Family and Ride TV into GAC Living.

GAC Family is leaning heavily into the holiday — a strategy that‘s been successful for Hallmark — with Great American Christmas holiday-themed programming and by bringing back some familiar Hallmark faces.

The movie slate was heralded in a special on Saturday and running again Oct. 24 hosted by Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, who, not coincidentally, hosted Hallmark Channel’s daytime show Home & Family when Abbott ran the network. 

The new network also made a splash announcing that it will have season two of When Hope Calls. Season one of the series appeared on Hallmark Channel. GAC also announced that Hallmark Channel favorite Lori Loughlin — now notorious because of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal — will be a guest star in When Hope Calls, playing her character from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart.

Here is the full slate of GAC Family holiday movies:

Saturday, October 30: Much Ado About Christmas 

Saturday, November 6: The Great Christmas Switch

Saturday, November 13: Christmas Time Is Here 

Saturday, November 20:  A Kindhearted Christmas 

Friday, November 26: My Angel’s Christmas List

Saturday, November 27: Royally Wrapped for Christmas 

Sunday, November 28:  Christmas Is You 

Saturday, December 4:  Jingle Bell Princess 

Sunday, December 5: A Lot Like Christmas

Saturday, December 11: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Sunday, December 12: A Christmas Star

Sunday, December 19: Joy for Christmas

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.