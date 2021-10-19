GAC Family Unveils Full Slate of a Dozen Christmas Movies

GAC Family is pulling out the stops for the holiday season.

GAC Family, one of the new family friendly cable networks run by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, announced three more Christmas-themed movies, completing its slate of 12 original films that will run this holiday season.

With the last three films — My Angel’s Christmas List, with Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes; A Lot Like Christmas, starring Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell; and Joy For Christmas, with Cindy Busby and Sam Page — GAC Family will be airing original movies starting Oct. 30 as part of what it’s billing as its “12 Movies of Christmas” celebration.

Since acquiring Great American Country and Ride TV , Abbott and his company GAC Media have been following the wholesome Hallmark Channel playbook, turning Great American Country into GAC Family and Ride TV into GAC Living.

GAC Family is leaning heavily into the holiday — a strategy that‘s been successful for Hallmark — with Great American Christmas holiday-themed programming and by bringing back some familiar Hallmark faces.

The movie slate was heralded in a special on Saturday and running again Oct. 24 hosted by Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, who, not coincidentally, hosted Hallmark Channel’s daytime show Home & Family when Abbott ran the network.

The new network also made a splash announcing that it will have season two of When Hope Calls. Season one of the series appeared on Hallmark Channel. GAC also announced that Hallmark Channel favorite Lori Loughlin — now notorious because of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal — will be a guest star in When Hope Calls, playing her character from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart.

Here is the full slate of GAC Family holiday movies:

Saturday, October 30: Much Ado About Christmas

Saturday, November 6: The Great Christmas Switch

Saturday, November 13: Christmas Time Is Here

Saturday, November 20: A Kindhearted Christmas

Friday, November 26: My Angel’s Christmas List

Saturday, November 27: Royally Wrapped for Christmas

Sunday, November 28: Christmas Is You

Saturday, December 4: Jingle Bell Princess

Sunday, December 5: A Lot Like Christmas

Saturday, December 11: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Sunday, December 12: A Christmas Star

Sunday, December 19: Joy for Christmas