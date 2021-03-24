Hallmark Channel's ‘Home & Family’ To End After Ninth Season

Hallmark Channel is pulling the plug on its long-running series Home & Family at the end of its ninth season, the network said Tuesday.

The lifestyles-themed daytime series, which launched on Hallmark in 2012 as a two-hour daily show and is currently co-hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, will now air a one-hour version of the show three days a week beginning April 5, according to Hallmark. The series finale will air Aug. 4.

In a statement, the network said: “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew – led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison – for their creativity, hard work, and dedication.”

The series initially debuted in 1996 on The Family Channel (now Freeform) before moving to The Hallmark Channel in 2012.