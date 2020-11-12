Philo Donates $1 Million Of Ads for Black Businesses

Streaming service Philo said it is donating $1 million worth of ad impressions as part of a campaign aimed at to support Black-owned business and social organizations in 2020.

“In light of the recent events, we decided to use our platform as a place for good. We opened up our ad inventory space to provide space for discussions about systemic injustice, raise awareness for social good organizations, and provide Black business owners with an opportunity to promote their businesses free-of-charge. Philo is truly TV for everyone, and we want our ad presence on the platform to be uplifting and include diverse representation.” Reed Barker, head of advertising at Philo.

The ad began running in the third quarter on Philo’s platform and inserted on channels including A&E, aspireTV, BET, Cleo TV, Food Network, HGTV, OWN and TV.. The ads are inserted into the “local insertion” advertisement break.

Beyond the initial ad commitment, Philo's team has been working with some of the organizations and businesses to create ads utilizing the streaming service’s in-house design team.

The organizations Philo is wiring with includes: aspireTV's aspireMKTPLC; BEVEL(A Walker and Company Brand); Black American Music Association; Black Girls Rock; BlackNation; Boston University Center For Antiracist Research; Color Of Change; EMPOWRD App; Harlem’s Fashion Row; Know Your Rights Camp; LEAP Initiative; MessInABottle; National Basketball Players Association; National Urban League; Sacred Heart Collections; Scotch Porter; Shea Moisture Fund; SIX/20; SONSON; The Crown Act; The Gathering Spot; The Innocence Project; The LIME Foundation; Thurgood Marshall College Fund; United Negro College Foundation; US Black Chambers, Inc(USBC); Voting Rights Is Our Civil Rights; and Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN).