Philo Donates Service to Children's House

Streaming service Philo TV has teamed with the Bright Spirit Foundation to deliver entertainment programming to families at Johns Hopkins Children's House in Baltimore.



Children's House is the residential facility for some of the sickest patients and their families being treated at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Philo is donating its service of over 60 channels of live and on-demand programming, while Bright Spirit has donated smart TV's for each guest room and common areas. Channels include Discovery Family, Nickelodeon, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, and Nick Jr., and a host of channels--from A&E to We--for the parents.



"This is an amazing contribution to our guests who stay here, and it will provide them with many hours of entertainment and distraction from the daily medical treatments that everyone participates in," said Danna Gildersleeve, director of operations for Children's House.