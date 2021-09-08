Philo Adds Sony Movies, Reelz, HDNet Movies, MGM HD and Cinémoi to $3-a-Month Film Channel Bundle
Virtual MVPD also tacks on four channels to its FAST offering
Philo has added five movie channels--Sony Movies, Reelz, HDNet Movies, MGM HD and Cenémoi--to its $3 premium network add-on bundle, Movies & More.
Launched in June 2020, Movies and More adds Epix and Starz to the more than 60 entertainment-themed channels Philo offers for a base price of $25 a month.
Philo also announced that it's building out a fledgling FAST lineup that launched with Bloomberg TV and Revry--Pocket.watch, Ryan and Friend, Players TV and Gusto TV have been added to the service's FAST programming guide.
Like most other virtual pay TV services, Philo hasn't published a subscriber count in a while--it said in November of last year that it was reaching 800,000 paid users.
Startup Philo was the last vMVPD to announce a significant price increase--it bumped its monthly bill up to $25 a month back in May.
