Philo Claims 750,000 Subs for Low-Cost Service

Philo, the low-cost TV streaming service, said it has nearly 750,000 subscribers.

With subscriber growth up 300% year over year, Philo said it was the fastest growing MVPD in the first half of 2020.

Philo said its growth indicates that, at a time when the economy is uncertain and consumers are looking to save money, its skinny bundle strategy of offering “beloved brands at an affordable price” is working.

Philo is able to offer its service for about $20 a month by not carrying channels with sports--including the big broadcast networks.

A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery and ViacomCBS are among the programmers whose channels appear on Philo.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav touted Philo's growth during Discovery's second-quarter earnings call Wednesday. Zaslav said that Philo's success indicated the popularity of a low-price, skinny bundle that didn't force consumers to buy expensive channels, including those with sports.

Philo said it recently added TV One, INSP and getTV to its lineup and offers add on options including Starz and Epix.