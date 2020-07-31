Philo Becomes Available Via Google Chromecast

Low-cost, sports-free streaming television service Philo said it has reached a deal with Google and is now available via Chromecast.

Philo also said it rolled out Philo Connect, which will help Philo users connect and watch programming all of their devices. The Chromecast functionality on Android devices is the first part of Philo Connect, which in the future will help Philo users connect all of the devices they use to watch TV, the company said.

“Chromecast support has been one of our most requested features, allowing subscribers to play Philo content on television screens. We wanted to go beyond just Chromecast support to create a better way to seamlessly watch content on all of your devices, a feature we are calling Philo Connect” said Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo.

Users will be able to watch Philo’s 61 channels on their TVs by casting from the Philo app to a Chromecast.

Chromecst Connect aims to make it easier for people who have cut the cord to watch what they want, when they want on the device of their choice.

“At Philo, every addition to our product is scrutinized and tested to bring true value to our subscribers,” said Philo head of product, Devon Ray Williams. “We took the time to build Philo Connect to expand our experience to support synchronized viewing on all your devices, not just Chromecast. Today’s launch has laid the groundwork for us to support social viewing and watch parties between multiple users, no matter where they are.”

Philo costs $20 a month and offers unlimited DVR and on demand content. It has programming agreements with A+E Networks, ViacomCBS and Discovery and recently added TV One, INSP and get TV.Subscribers can add on Epix and Starz at an additional cost.