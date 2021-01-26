Philo Adds AccuWeather Channel as Storms Hit

Philo said it has added an AccuWeather Channel to its streaming service, effective Tuesday as storms are rolling in several regions of the country.

AccuWeather is the first weather channel on Philo, which now offers 64 channels to its 800,000 customers who pay $20 a month.

“We are excited to provide AccuWeather’s precise and reliable weather coverage to our customers. The inclement winter season often means weather news needs to be timely and accurate” said Mike Keyserling, COO and head of content acquisition at Philo. “Philo is focused on bringing new and differentiated content to our service while maintaining value for our subscribers.”

AccuWeather’s meteorologists and field reporters provide coverage of local, regional and national weather conditions, severe warning alerts and forecasts.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Philo family of top TV streaming programming,” said Sarah Katt, GM, AccuWeather TV Network. “We are deeply committed to delivering the most accurate and reliable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day, and we look forward to now being able to bring this breadth of weather forecasts, news and insights to Philo’s audience as well.”