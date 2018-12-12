Exclusive: Philip Martzolf Named President of NBC Affiliate Relations

Philip Martzolf has been named president of NBC Affiliate Relations. Martzolf will join NBCUniversal from Sony Pictures Television, where he was executive VP of syndication, managing sales and marketing for first-run and off-network programming and domestic feature films.

Martzolf succeeds Jean Dietze, who has held the position since 2015. She has spent 46 years at NBCUniversal.

The transition will occur in early 2019.

“Our affiliates are a valuable part of the NBC family and in selecting a new president it was important for us to choose someone who truly understood local television,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBC Broadcasting & Sports. “Phil will not only bring that knowledge and experience, but also a fresh perspective to the organization while joining a very strong team already in place.”

Prior to joining Sony, Martzolf was senior VP of syndication for NBCUniversal and was responsible for domestic syndication sales. He has also held senior positions at Vivendi/Universal Entertainment, MCA Television and Worldvision Entertainment.

NBC Affiliate Relations is a division of NBCUniversal that works with NBC’s over 240 affiliated television stations from across the U.S.