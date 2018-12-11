Zack Hernandez to Lead U.S. Syndication Sales for SPT

Zack Hernandez, senior VP of U.S. syndication sales for the western region, will lead U.S. syndication sales for Sony Pictures Television, said Flory Bramnick, executive VP, distribution, to whom he will report.

Hernandez is replacing Philip Martzolf who is stepping down as executive VP, U.S. syndication sales at the end of February.

“In his more than a dozen years at SPT, Zack has continually proven himself to be one of the best in the business,” said Bramnick. “His work in helping to secure distribution agreements with the likes of Hearst, Tegna and A&E Networks speaks to the great confidence that these groups have in our team, and his excellent rapport with our partners and clients is invaluable.”

In his new role, Hernandez will lead all first-run and off-network program sales to broadcast station groups, as well as continuing to oversee features and library sales to diginets, including Sony’s own getTV. Shows that SPT sells in broadcast syndication include Dr. Oz, Seinfeld and LivePD Police Patrol. He’ll manage SPT’s sales teams in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami.

Prior to this, Hernandez served as senior VP, U.S. syndication sales, western region since 2012, managing sales efforts across that region’s 57 markets. Before that, he was senior VP, central region. Before joining SPT, he was account manager at NBC-owned KNSD San Diego at Disney-ABC’s Buena Vista Television.