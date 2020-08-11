‘PFT Live’ Joins Peacock Daily Streaming Lineup

PFT Live with Mike Florio, will stream live daily on Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service said.

The show, which offers the latest on the NFL, is co-hosted by Chris Simms and features Peter King and Rodney Harrison as regular guests. It will stream from 7 a.m. till 9 a.m. ET.

“The good news is PFT Live will be on Peacock. The better news is that you’ll be able to watch PFT Live for free. The best news is you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth,” said Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk creator.

PFT Live will also be simulcast on SiriusXM and reaired on NBCSN starting at 9 a.m.

Peacock has been adding sports coverage and plans to stream coverage of the U.S Open, and NFL Wild Card Playoff Game and events from the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics

“Mike is one of the most influential journalists covering the NFL over the last 20 years,” said Rick Cordella, executive VP and chief revenue officer for Peacock. “His smart, irreverent takes on all things football have made him must read and watch for NFL insiders and NFL fans alike. We’re incredibly thrilled to have PFT Live join Peacock’s growing sports-talk programming.”