Peter Scolari Has Died at 66

Peter Scolari, who made his name on ABC comedy Bosom Buddies before enjoying a long career on screen and stage, died Oct. 22 of cancer. He was 66.

Scolari played Michael on CBS comedy Newhart and portrayed wacky inventor Wayne on the syndicated show Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. He played Hannah’s father on HBO series Girls and was on CBS/Paramount Plus drama Evil as well, playing a bishop.

Bosom Buddies was on ABC from 1980-1982. Scolari played Henry and Tom Hanks played Kip. The men dress up as women to get an apartment at a females-only residence.

Scolari and Hanks appeared on Broadway in Lucky Guy. Scolari was also in the plays Hairspray and Wicked.

Scolari was also in the cast for 2016 ABC miniseries Madoff and was a guest star in the Murphy Brown reboot on CBS. He picked up an Emmy in 2016, for guest actor in a comedy, for his work on Girls.

Evil co-creator and showrunner Robert King wrote on Twitter, “Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set. This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really.”